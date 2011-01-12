Ειδήσεις

Δημοτικό Βρεφοκομείο Αθηνών: Λύση συνεργασίας με 83 συμβασιούχους

Tο Δημοτικό Βρεφοκομείο Αθηνών είναι υποχρεωμένο να προβεί στην τροποποίηση των αποφάσεων που αφορούν τις...

Πολιτική

Βγήκαν τα μαχαίρια για τα σκουπίδια στα Βριλήσσια - Η ασύντακτη ανακοίνωση…

Ο δήμος Βριλησσίων εξέδωσε ανακοίνωση μετά την ανάρτηση του δημοτικού Συμβούλου Γιάννη Πισιμίση για τη...

Οικονομία

Ρίχνει αυλαία το Πρόγραμμα Υποστήριξης Νεανικής Επιχειρηματικότητας στην Κηφισιά

Στην τελική του ευθεία εισέρχεται το Πρόγραμμα Υποστήριξης Νεανικής Επιχειρηματικότητας του Δήμου Κηφισιάς. Τα επιχειρηματικά...

Κοινωνία

Τελετή Αποφοίτησης των Μαθητών της Γ΄Λυκείου Δ.Κ. Ν. Πεντέλης

Την Πέμπτη 29 Ιουνίου πραγματοποιήθηκε στην Αίθουσα Πολλαπλών Χρήσεων του Λυκείου Δ.Κ. Ν.Πεντέλης Τελετή Αποφοίτησης...

Περιβάλλον

Ψεκασμοί για κουνούπια στο Δήμο Γλυφάδας

Με ταχείς ρυθμούς προχωρά το πρόγραμμα καταπολέμησης κουνουπιών στο Δήμο Γλυφάδας. Σε συνεργασία με τις...

Αθλητισμός

Ολοκληρώθηκε η Α' Περίοδος του Καλοκαιρινού Camp Αγίας Παρασκευής

Με μεγάλη επιτυχία και συμμετοχή παιδιών ολοκληρώθηκε την Παρασκευή 30/6 με μια όμορφη γιορτή η...

Πολιτισμός

Η Ορχήστρα Νέων Ακουσμάτων του Δημοτικού Ωδείου Περιστερίου στον εορτασμό της Πανευρωπαϊκής…

Με μια ακόμη επιτυχημένη συναυλία εκτός συνόρων της πόλης του Περιστερίου και συγκεκριμένα στο Λιδωρίκι...

Τεχνολογία

Υγεία

