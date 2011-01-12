Ειδήσεις

Διαρρήκτης στην Ριζούπολη!

Ένα απίστευτο σκηνικό εκτυλίχτηκε στο χώρο του πάρκινγκ της Ριζούπολης. Ένας διαρρήκτης έκανε «ντου» σε...

Πολιτική

Γ. Πατούλης: Βάλτε όριο πρώτα στις θητείες των βουλευτών και μετά στις…

Με αφορμή το περιεχόμενο συνέντευξης που έδωσε ο Υπουργός Εσωτερικών κ. Π. Σκουρλέτης στην ιστοσελίδα...

Οικονομία

1.000.000 ευρώ επιστρέφονται στο Δήμο Αμαρουσίου

Eπιτυχή έκβαση για τα συμφέροντα του Δήμου Αμαρουσίου είχε η εκδίκαση στο Α’ Τριμελές Εφετείο...

Κοινωνία

"Μας χωρίζει μια θάλασσα"

Το Θεατρικό Εργαστήρι του Ιερού Ναού Αγίου Γεωργίου Νέας Ιωνίας θα παρουσιάσει τη νέα του...

Περιβάλλον

Εθελοντικός καθαρισμός στη θέση Πύριζα του Πεντελικού όρους

Με επιτυχία και σημαντική προσέλευση εθελοντών ολοκληρώθηκε σε μεγάλο βαθμό η αποκατάσταση του φυσικού τοπίου...

Αθλητισμός

4o Attica Run & Fun Grand Prix: Τρέξε για καλό σκοπό!

Στον δήμο Πεντέλης στις 30 Απριλίου θα διεξαχθεί ο Δ' Αγώνας για το 4ο Attica...

Πολιτισμός

