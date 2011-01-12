Ειδήσεις

Ποιες υπηρεσίες θα παρέχει το πρώτο ηλεκτρονικό αστυνομικό τμήμα στην Ελλάδα

Το e-λεκτρονικό αστυνομικό τμήμα κάνει εγκαίνια στην Ελληνική Αστυνομία στα τέλη Σεπτέμβρη, παρέχοντας υπηρεσίες με ένα κλικ!

Περισσότερα από αυτή την κατηγορία

Πολιτική

Διαβεβαίωσαν τον δήμαρχο ότι θα "παίξουν μπάλα"

Συνάντηση πραγματοποιήθηκε πρόσφατα του Δημάρχου Χαϊδαρίου Μιχάλη Σελέκου και του Αντιδημάρχου Αθλητισμού Νίκου Καραγιάννη, υπηρεσιακών...

Περισσότερα από αυτή την κατηγορία

Οικονομία

Έρχεται «τσουνάμι» πτωχεύσεων το επόμενο 3μηνο

Περίοδος υψηλού κινδύνου για πτωχεύσεις εταιρειών χαρακτηρίζεται το επόμενο δίμηνο-τρίμηνο. Στην αγορά εκτιμούν ότι πλησιάζει...

Περισσότερα από αυτή την κατηγορία
main 1

Κοινωνία

Σε εξέλιξη έργα για την συντήρηση παιδικών χαρών από το Δήμο Πεντέλης

Με ανακοίνωση που εξέδωσε ο Δήμος Πεντέλης γνωστοποιεί ότι σε αυτή τη φάση, ολοκληρώνει την...

Περισσότερα από αυτή την κατηγορία

Περιβάλλον

Σύσκεψη και δράσεις για τη διαχείρισης των αποβλήτων στη Δυτική Αθήνα

Προσφάτως πραγματοποιήθηκε στη Φυλή σύσκεψη φορέων και συλλογικοτήτων της Δυτικής Αττικής και της Δυτικής Αθήνας μετά...

Περισσότερα από αυτή την κατηγορία

Αθλητισμός

Στις 30 Οκτωβρίου ο 3ος Αγώνας Δρόμου «Γρηγόρης Λαμπράκης»

Ο Σ.ΔΡΟ.ΚΟ.ΝΙ.ΚΕΡ σε συνεργασία με τις Επιτροπές Ειρήνης Κοκκινιάς, Νίκαιας, Κερατσινίου, με βάση την μεγάλη...

Περισσότερα από αυτή την κατηγορία

Πολιτισμός

Οι εκδηλώσεις της εβδομάδος στις «Ιωνικές ημέρες 2016»

Σε εξέλιξη βρίσκονται οι εκδηλώσεις που διοργανώνει Δήμος Νέας Ιωνίας στο πλαίσιο των Ιωνικών Ημερών...

Περισσότερα από αυτή την κατηγορία

Τεχνολογία

Υγεία

20°C

Αθήνα

Καθαρός

Υγρασία: 42%

Άνεμος: 17.70 km/h

  • 27 Σεπ 2016 24°C 17°C
  • 28 Σεπ 2016 23°C 16°C
footer
Κορυφή
Newsletter